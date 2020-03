Nate Grimes was arrested on Monday on a charge of domestic abuse, infliction of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

Grimes, one of three seniors on the Fresno State men’s basketball team this past season who averaged 11.5 ppg and 10.2 rpg, was booked into the Fresno County jail and later released on bond.

A spokesperson for Fresno State declined to comment, only saying the university is “aware of the arrest.”