(KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team finished the year with an 11-20 overall record. On Thursday, junior guard Destin Whitaker entered the transfer portal.

Whitaker averaged 2.2 points, and 0.9 rebounds this past season making appearances in 29 games for the Bulldogs.

Whitaker’s most notable game for Fresno State was in the 2022 Basketball Classic Championship when he scored 18 points and helped power the Bulldogs past Coastal Carolina.

Whitaker is the first Fresno State player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.