Fresno State basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team was supposed to begin 2022 by hosting Air Force at the Save Mart Center. It was announced on the last day of 2021 that the game on Saturday would not take place.

“Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Fresno State men’s basketball program,” was the reason given in a news release.

There are COVID-19 concerns within the women’s basketball program as well. On Saturday, it was announced that the next two Fresno State women’s basketball games have been postponed.

The Bulldog women were supposed to play twice next week, at San Jose State on Monday and at home against Colorado State on Thursday.

On Friday, New Year’s Eve, the Fresno State women played San Diego State. They beat the Aztecs with only seven players available due to health and safety protocols.