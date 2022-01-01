Fresno State basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team was supposed to begin 2022 by hosting Air Force at the Save Mart Center. It was announced on the last day of 2021 that the game on Saturday would not take place.

“Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Fresno State men’s basketball program,” was the reason given in a news release.

There are COVID-19 concerns within the women’s basketball program as well. On Saturday, it was announced that the next two Fresno State women’s basketball games have been postponed.

The Bulldog women were supposed to play twice next week, at San Jose State on Monday and at home against Colorado State on Thursday.

On Friday, New Year’s Eve, the Fresno State women played San Diego State. They beat the Aztecs with only seven players available due to health and safety protocols.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com