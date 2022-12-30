After 20 seasons as head coach of the Fresno State baseball program Mike Batesole is stepping down. Current assistant coach Ryan Overland will serve as interim head coach for the upcoming 2023 season.

Batesole is a two-time National Coach of the Year, he led the Bulldogs to the 2008 national championship with a victory in the College World Series. In his 20-year tenure for the Diamond ‘Dogs, Batesole coached 89 players who were selected in the Major League Baseball draft. Batesole also had a total of five First Round draft picks (Richie Robnett in 2004, Matt Garza in 2005, Aaron Judge in 2013, Taylor Ward in 2015 and Ryan Jensen in 2019).

Fresno State Athletics is planning on honoring Coach Batesole with a formal recognition at a Fresno State Baseball game this upcoming season.

To read the full release from Fresno State Athletics click here.