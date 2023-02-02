Fresno State baseball begins a new era with Ryan Overland at the helm as interim head coach for the 2023 season. Former head coach Mike Batesole stepped down in late-December after 20 seasons with the Bulldogs.

Fresno State wrapped the 2022 season with a 27-28 overall record but the ‘Dogs enter 2023 with an experienced group on the mound. “What excites me about this team is having an older pitching staff. Guys with experience that are good, quality pitchers as well. Led by Henderson, Dixon, Angelo, Mitchell. Those guys are fourth, fifth-year players” said Overland.

The Diamond ‘Dogs begin the season on Friday, February 17 against Michigan.