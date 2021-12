FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Athletics has announced they will be holding a press conference on December 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Josephine Theater.

Just learned that Fresno State is scheduling a press conference for tomorrow morning at 10:30am. — Andrew Marden (@andrewmarden) December 8, 2021

Fresno State has not said what the press conference is for yet. However, there have been multiple reports that Jeff Tedford will soon be announced as the next Fresno State football Head Coach.