Fresno State Athletics switches to Adidas with 6-year partnership

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Fresno State Athletics)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State Athletics announced Thursday a six-year partnership with Adidas as the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Bulldogs through the 2026 season.

The agreement is effective June 1, 2020.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Adidas and we are excited for the tremendous impact it will make on our ability to best serve our student-athletes moving forward,” said Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey. “When you think about the Bulldog brand and our prominence in the Valley and beyond, we feel that we are perfectly aligned with the Adidas brand and what they stand for. Both parties deeply value creativity, inclusion, and boldly competing and excelling with the spirit of a Bulldog.”

“We’re excited for our partnership with the Bulldogs and to provide the Fresno State community with the best athletic products,” said Jim Murphy, senior director of NCAA Sports Marketing at Adidas North America. “The Bulldogs have an impressive and rich history of winning and producing top athletes including MLB All-Star Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, an important member of the Adidas family. Go Dogs!”

