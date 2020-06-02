Fresno State, adidas begin six-year partnership

Live Now
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Get ready for the “Three Stripe Life” at Fresno State.

Back in December, Fresno State Athletics announced a new partnership with adidas that would begin on June 1st, 2020.

Monday is June 1st, 2020.

The contract with adidas is for six years. It will be the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Bulldogs through the 2026 season.

Bulldog Insider Podcast