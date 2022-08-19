FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In 2019, Kent State won the Frisco Bowl. That was the first bowl game win in Kent State football history.

Kent State will make more history in 2023, when the Golden Flashes visit Fresno; it will be their first-ever game against Fresno State.

The Bulldogs announced on Friday that they will host Kent State in September of 2023 to replace BYU, a game that was canceled when the Cougars announced they will be joining the Big 12.

Kent State, which plays in the Mid-American Conference, joins Purdue, Eastern Washington and Arizona State as the Bulldogs’ non-conference opponents next season.