FRESNO, Calif. – A few Power 5 teams will be coming to Bulldog Stadium in the future.

On Thursday, the Fresno State football team announced future series with several programs including BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech and Washington State. All of them will play in Fresno between 2025 and 2029.

It was also announced the Bulldogs will host New Mexico State in 2024 and visit Washington in 2027.