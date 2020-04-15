Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame announces class of 2020

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1958 to honor the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future. Currently, there are 341 individuals and 34 teams enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Those numbers will soon increase.

And they will include Floyd “Doc” Buchanan, Phil Casey, Kim Maher, Kevin Sutherland and the 1961-1963 Fresno City baseball teams.

Buchanan, who passed away in 2015, was the first superintendent of the Clovis Unified School District.

Casey, a graduate of Roosevelt High School, is already in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame as a mechanic for more than 30 years.

Maher was a standout shortstop for the Fresno State softball team in the mid-1990’s. When she left the program, she was the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in home runs, RBI, runs and doubles.

Sutherland walked on to the Fresno State golf team and became an all-American before turning pro in 1987. He has made more than $23 million in his career.

The Fresno City College baseball team has won five state championships in its history, three of which came in consecutive years: 1961, 1962 and 1963. Coached by Len Bourdet, the Rams went a combined 75-25 in those seasons, defeating Cerritos to win the title in ’61, Orange Coast to win the title in ’62 and Long Beach City to win the title in ’63.

This year’s class will be inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame at the annual enshrinement dinner in November.

