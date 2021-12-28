Former San Joaquin Memorial QB Alec Trujillo is joining the Fresno State football team

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Mac Dalena, Josh Kelly and Jordan Hornbeak are three current players for the Fresno State football team who all attended San Joaquin Memorial High School.

Now there is a fourth: Alec Trujillo.

God is great. Absolutely blessed to have received the opportunity to go back home to the valley and continue my education and football career at Fresno State!! pic.twitter.com/8ZK4upgaBE — ⚡️Alec Trujillo💥 (@alecc_t) December 28, 2021

Trujillo, a quarterback, announced the news on social media on Tuesday. He wrote that he is “absolutely blessed to have received the opportunity to go back home to the valley and continue (his) education and football career at Fresno State!!”

Alec Trujillo was a three-star recruit when he was a Panther a few years ago. A senior in 2018, he led San Joaquin Memorial to a 14-1 record while throwing for 4,251 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Trujillo signed with San Jose State out of high school, and he spent two seasons with the Spartans. This past season, he played in two games for Iowa Central Community College.