Former Mountain West Player of the Year Maddi Utti announces she is transferring to Long Beach State

The Fresno State women’s basketball team played in the WNIT this season. But the Bulldogs did so without four of their players, who all opted out. They would later enter the transfer portal.

One of those players is Maddi Utti, a former Mountain West Player of the Year. On Wednesday, she announced on Instagram that she is transferring to Long Beach State.

Long Beach State, which plays in the Big West, was 12-9 this past season. Fresno State, meanwhile, was 17-11. And Utti was one of the Bulldogs’ best players, averaging 12.0 ppg and 8.0 rpg. She was honorable mention all-Mountain West.

Last season, Utti was the Mountain West Player of the Year.

At Long Beach State, she will be reunited with coach Laura Dinkins, an assistant coach who was a Fresno State assistant for three seasons. In addition, Long Beach State also has two valley players on its roster: forward Imani Lacy (Central HS) and guard Savannah Tucker (Clovis North HS).