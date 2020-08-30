Former Fresno State women’s basketball coach Bob Spencer passes away

DES MOINES, Iowa (KSEE/KGPE) – Sports Central has learned that Bob Spencer passed away.

Spencer was the head women’s basketball coach at Fresno State from 1981-1993. In 12 seasons, he had a record of 198-147. Those 198 wins are the most wins of any coach in program history.

Spencer was the head coach when Fresno State first appeared in the Top 25 (1987).

Bob Spencer, who was born and raised in Iowa, had been living in Des Moines for the past 15 years.

