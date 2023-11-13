(KSEE/KGPE) – Devon Wylie has passed away.

Wylie, 35, is a former Fresno State wide receiver who was a fourth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012.

One of his family members shared the news of his passing in a social media post on Monday.

“We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time,” reads the Facebook page of Doug N Ashlee Wylie.

“There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give! Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back flip-tricks, fun banter, Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights, and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always. Please pray for his mom, dad, sister, brother and the rest of the family…this is so difficult.”

Devon Wylie was an all-American punt returner for the Bulldogs in 2011. In his Fresno State career, from 2007-2011, he returned 41 punts for an average of 13.5 yards.

He also played wide receiver, and he caught 98 passes for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns as a Bulldog.

In the NFL, Devon Wylie played for the Chiefs (2012) and the Titans (2013). He was also on several teams’ practice squads. He had six catches for 53 yards and 315 return yards in his NFL career.