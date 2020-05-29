Former Fresno State second basemen Lindenberg, Smith named finalists for ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nina Lindenberg is well-known for the home run she hit in the 1998 national championship game. But is she the greatest second baseman of all-time?

ESPN is putting together its ‘Greatest All-Time Softball Team’ and on Thursday, Lindenberg was revealed as one of eight finalists at second base.

A three-time all-American at Fresno State, Nina Lindenberg finished her career with a .440 batting average. In 2015, she was inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame.

Julie Smith and Sara Pickering are also ‘second base finalists’ on ESPN’s ‘Greatest All-time Softball Team.’

Smith, a transfer to Fresno State from Texas A&M, played for the Bulldogs in 1990 and 1991. She was a first team all-American in both seasons.

Pickering, a standout second baseman at Washington from 1994-1997, became a Bulldog in 2012 when she was hired to be an assistant coach on Trisha Ford’s staff.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.