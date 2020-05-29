Former Fresno State second basemen Lindenberg, Smith named finalists for ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team

Nina Lindenberg is well-known for the home run she hit in the 1998 national championship game. But is she the greatest second baseman of all-time?

ESPN is putting together its ‘Greatest All-Time Softball Team’ and on Thursday, Lindenberg was revealed as one of eight finalists at second base.

A three-time all-American at Fresno State, Nina Lindenberg finished her career with a .440 batting average. In 2015, she was inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame.

Julie Smith and Sara Pickering are also ‘second base finalists’ on ESPN’s ‘Greatest All-time Softball Team.’

Smith, a transfer to Fresno State from Texas A&M, played for the Bulldogs in 1990 and 1991. She was a first team all-American in both seasons.

Pickering, a standout second baseman at Washington from 1994-1997, became a Bulldog in 2012 when she was hired to be an assistant coach on Trisha Ford’s staff.

