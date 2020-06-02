Former Fresno State outfielder Laura Berg a finalist for ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team

Laura Berg is arguably the best softball player in Fresno State history. Margie Wright has often referred to her as the best outfielder to ever play softball. So it should come as no surprise that as ESPN is putting together its “Greatest All-Time Softball Team,” Laura Berg would be a finalist at outfielder.

She is.

Berg, a standout at Fresno State in the mid-1990’s, was named one of eight finalists at outfielder on Monday. She helped the Bulldogs win the national championship in 1998, and more than 20 years after her career ended, she is still the team’s all-time leader in hits and runs scored.

Laura Berg had a career batting average of .414 at Fresno State. She was a four-time all-American and her No. 44 jersey was retired by the university in 2015.

