Former Fresno State infielder Lovieanne Jung a finalist for ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team

Another former Fresno State Bulldog is being considered for ESPN’s “Greatest All-Time Softball Team.”

On Wednesday, Lovieanne Jung was named one of eight finalists as a utility player.

Jung, who finished her collegiate career at Arizona, played at Fresno State from 1999-2000. She hit .359 during those two seasons and was twice named a third team all-American.

Bulldog Insider Podcast