FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Pat Hill is the newest member of Fresno State’s Ring of Honor.

Hill, who coached the Bulldogs for 15 years (1997-2011), was inducted during halftime of Saturday’s game against UNLV. He stood at midfield with his family, friends and several former players to witness his name revealed on the side of the press box at Valley Children’s Stadium.

“People want to talk about legacy all the time, my legacy is I got to be a part of Fresno State legacy,” said Hill.

Pat Hill has the second-most wins by a head coach in program history (112). During his tenure, the Bulldogs defeated five Top 25 programs. The most notable win was in 2001 when Fresno State beat No. 10 Oregon State at home. The victory over the Beavers remains the highest-ranked win for the Bulldogs.

Pat Hill’s first recruit to Fresno State turned into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft: David Carr.

“He said all the right things that day and he’s said all the right things since,” said Carr, who came to Fresno State out of Stockdale High School in Bakersfield. “He’s a treasure.”

Pat Hill not only recruited David Carr to Fresno State, but he also recruited his brother, Derek, as well.

“It’s because of players like that that coaches get their name on the board,” said Hill.

Pat Hill coached his last game at Fresno State in 2011. He has been in the Bulldogs’ broadcast booth since 2015.

“I think it’s very well-deserved that his name go up there,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “He’s definitely a person who has made a huge difference in this football program.”