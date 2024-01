(KSEE/KGPE) – Kalen DeBoer was introduced as the 28th head coach of the Alabama football program on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

DeBoer was Fresno State’s offensive coordinator from 2017-2018 and then the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-2021. Just three seasons after leading the ‘Dogs, DeBoer has found himself at one of the most prominent programs in college football.

DeBoer’s head coaching record is 104-12. Six of those losses came in his two seasons as head coach at Fresno State.