AUSTIN, Texas (KSEE/KGPE) – Rodney Terry may be an interim head coach, but he is a coach who has been nationally recognized.

On Wednesday, Terry was named Sporting News’ Men’s College Basketball National Coach of the Year. He is the first coach in the history of the Texas men’s basketball program to receive that honor.

Rodney Terry, a previous assistant coach at Texas from 2002-2011, rejoined the program in 2021 as an associate head coach. He became the acting head coach in December, and was promoted to interim head coach a few weeks later after Chris Beard was suspended (and later fired).

Under Terry, the Longhorns have a record of 16-7 with five wins over AP Top 25 opponents.

Rodney Terry was Fresno State’s head coach from 2011-2018, and he led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.