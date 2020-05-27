Former Fresno State catcher Shelly Stokes a finalist for ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Is Shelly Stokes the greatest catcher in NCAA softball history?

Stokes, a catcher at Fresno State from 1987-1990, never made an error in 386 chances. She also caught 12 no-hitters, was a second team all-American in 1990 and went to the Women’s College World Series four times.

ESPN is putting together its ‘Greatest All-Time Softball Team’ and on Tuesday, Stokes was revealed as one of eight finalists at catcher.

Shelly Stokes is also an Olympic gold medalist. In 2018, she was inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast