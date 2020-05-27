Former Fresno State catcher Shelly Stokes a finalist for ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team

Is Shelly Stokes the greatest catcher in NCAA softball history?

Stokes, a catcher at Fresno State from 1987-1990, never made an error in 386 chances. She also caught 12 no-hitters, was a second team all-American in 1990 and went to the Women’s College World Series four times.

ESPN is putting together its ‘Greatest All-Time Softball Team’ and on Tuesday, Stokes was revealed as one of eight finalists at catcher.

Shelly Stokes is also an Olympic gold medalist. In 2018, she was inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame.

