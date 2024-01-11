(KSEE) – The Fresno State football team received a commitment on Thursday from Korey Foreman, an edge rusher who spent the last few seasons at USC.

When he was in high school, Foreman was a five-star recruit. That makes him the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the Bulldogs.

Korey Foreman, a defensive lineman who is 6’4″ and weighs 235 lbs, is from Corona in Riverside County. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2021, according to the website 247sports.com. He spent three years at USC and had 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception.

Fresno State has never had a five-star recruit commit to the program before, so Foreman is the first. The Bulldogs have had several four-star recruits, with the highest rated being wide receiver L.J. Reed in the class of 2015.

Quarterback Derek Carr (Class of 2009) and wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Class of 2019) were also four-star recruits.