Two former Fresno State Bulldogs will soon be reunited. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams which reunites the wide receiver with former college QB Derek Carr.

With the Raiders receiving Adams, the Packers receive the Raiders first two picks of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Carr and Adams played for two seasons together in the Bulldog uniform, from 2012 to 2013. While playing together, the dynamic duo led the Bulldogs to capture the inaugural Mountain West Championship among a handful of other accolades.