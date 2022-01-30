Former Bulldogs coaching next generation of Roosevelt high school football

Former Fresno State Bulldogs are stacking the Roosevelt high school football staff. Head coach Dwayne Wright has taken over the Roosevelt program.

Wright announced a handful of new additions to his coaching staff. Including former teammate and NFL star Bernard Berrian. Berrian joins the Roosevelt staff as the wide receivers coach. Wright shared that his staff is diverse and essentially a melting pot of experience and backgrounds.

“The rough riders are a mix of all different nationalities. Different people, different backgrounds all coming together for a purpose. My whole thing this year is “one team, one goal, one community” said Wright.

The Bulldog running back added a handful of former Fresno State players to his staff to bring experience and the same goal in mind.

“For one, I like what coach Dwayne is doing here. He’s bringing a group of guys with different minds, different backgrounds like a little melting pot to all create an atmosphere and reach out to a community we all want to help” said Berrian.

Write added that he will be implementing a lot of things he’s learned from his former coach Pat Hill into his own program. “Commitment and loyalty. Pat Hill was a very big loyalty type of coach. He didn’t believe in going outside of those doors. He believed what was best was working in-house” added Wright.

Bernard Berrian added that it was a “no brainer” to join Wright’s staff. “It’s just great because we all know the same terminology, we all bring the same fundamentals to the game, the same atmosphere and grit to the game” said Berrian.

The former ‘Dogs are working with the Roosevelt football team to help better the community and coach the next generation of Bulldogs.