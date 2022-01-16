Bulldog Insider feature: Derek Carr makes NFL playoff debut

CINCINNATI (KSEE) – Former valley quarterback Derek Carr made his NFL playoff debut on Saturday in the Raiders 26-19 loss to Cincinnati. Carr finally made his first postseason start after playing in the league for eight years.

“Trying to hold back emotion because I didn’t plan on that happening,” he said. “I didn’t expect it to go that way. I just felt so confident in the game and game plan.”

The former Bulldog threw for 310 yards, one touchdown, an interception and fumbled the ball once in his first career playoff game.

Although the Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since 2002, the valley native found a silver lining in the situation.

“We can really do this, you think of how many games away,” said Carr. “You’re like, ‘we can really play and the teams that we beat to get here.'”

Las Vegas wraps up the year as a ten-win team that made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The former Fresno State standout noted that this Raiders team was the closest and best team on which he has ever played.

