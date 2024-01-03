FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland is headed to his first Pro Bowl. The ex-Bulldog earned a trip to the Pro Bowl games after shattering an NFL record this season.

Bland now holds the all-time record for most pick-sixes in a season with five. He also has eight interceptions so far this year.

Bland was a fifth-round draft pick selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bland spent just a single season with the Bulldogs, he joined the program as a transfer from Sacramento State in the spring of 2021. He led all Bulldog cornerbacks and was fifth on the team with 45 tackles (34 solo).