MINNEAPOLIS (KSEE/KGPE) – Dan Gladden last played for the Minnesota Twins in 1991, but he is still the organization’s all-time postseason leader in runs scored (17), steals (7) and games played (24).

On Sunday, Gladden was inducted into the Twins’ Hall of Fame.

The outfielder had an eleven-year MLB career, which also included stints with San Francisco and Detroit. During his five seasons with Minnesota (1987-1991), he hit .268 with 38 home runs and 238 RBI.

A two-time World Series champion, Dan Gladden played his college ball at Fresno State. In 1979, he was first team all-NCBA after leading the Bulldogs in home runs (11) and RBI (53).