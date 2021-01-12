Former Bulldog Bob Van Galder dies at age 83

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bob Van Galder has died.

Van Galder was an assistant football coach for several years at Fresno State, including in 1961 when the Bulldogs went 10-0 and beat Bowling Green to win the Mercy Bowl.

Van Galder, who worked with the quarterbacks, worked under head coach Cecil Coleman that season. He would later work under coaches Phil Krueger and Darryl Rogers.

Van Galder’s father, Clark Van Galder, was Fresno State’s head football coach from 1952-1958.

Bob Van Galder, who earned two letters in football and one in basketball at Fresno State, also served a stint as the Bulldogs’ assistant athletic director. He was 83 years old.