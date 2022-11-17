Former Fresno State baseball standout Aaron Judge has won the 2022 American League MVP. Judge received 28 of 30 first-place votes. The remaining two votes went to Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

Judge is coming off of a record-breaking season hitting 62 home runs and shattering the American League HR record previously held by Roger Maris. The Yankees slugger hit .311 with 62 HR, 131 RBI, 133 runs, and 16 stolen bases.

Judge won the MVP award for the first time in his career and is the first Yankee to take home the title since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.