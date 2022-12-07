(KSEE/KGPE) – One day after being named TIME’s Athlete of the Year, Aaron Judge is back in the news. He has reportedly agreed on a nine-year contract to remain with the New York Yankees.

The contract is worth $360 million, which comes out to an average annual value of $40 million per year. It is the highest AAV for any player in MLB history.

Judge, a former standout at Fresno State who was a first-round draft pick in 2013 and the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017, is coming off of a record-breaking season. He is the 2022 American League MVP after hitting .311 with 62 home runs and 131 RBI.

62 home runs is one more home run than Roger Maris hit during the 1961 season, a record that had stood for 61 years.

The San Francisco Giants were viewed as the biggest threat to the Yankees in the race to sign Aaron Judge this offseason. A California native who grew up a Giants fan, San Francisco made a significant offer to No. 99.

As did the Padres, who reportedly met with Judge on Tuesday night.

$360 million is roughly $150 million more than the Yankees initially offered Judge in the spring.