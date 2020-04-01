Final Four-bound? Giannis again tweets support for Riddlesprigger

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Online voting continued on Tuesday for the Fresno State men’s basketball team, its Twitter bracket to narrow down a field of 64 Bulldogs.

Thus far, the story has been Pat Riddlesprigger.

One of eight players left in the field, Riddlesprigger, a 15-seed, has received support in each round from his daughter’s boyfriend, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Pat Riddlesprigger all the way to the end🙏🏽 https://t.co/a7Le9U3G8I — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 31, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, Antetokounmpo again tweeted at his one million followers, “Pat Riddlesprigger all the way to the end.”

Riddlesprigger is matched up with No. 5 Chris Herren in the Elite Eight.

