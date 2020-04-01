Live Now
Final Four-bound? Giannis again tweets support for Riddlesprigger

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Online voting continued on Tuesday for the Fresno State men’s basketball team, its Twitter bracket to narrow down a field of 64 Bulldogs.

Thus far, the story has been Pat Riddlesprigger.

One of eight players left in the field, Riddlesprigger, a 15-seed, has received support in each round from his daughter’s boyfriend, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Tuesday afternoon, Antetokounmpo again tweeted at his one million followers, “Pat Riddlesprigger all the way to the end.”

Riddlesprigger is matched up with No. 5 Chris Herren in the Elite Eight.

