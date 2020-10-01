Face coverings visible as Fresno State football team practices

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team has made it to the practice field.

The Bulldogs are getting ready to play a shortened season that begins in three-and-a-half weeks, though an updated schedule has not yet been released by the Mountain West Conference.

Every day is critical for a team that did not have spring ball, nor summer workouts due to COVID-19.

The Mountain West Conference hopes to play an eight-game season, though that could be wishful thinking. A report out of Fort Collins, Colorado on Wednesday says Colorado State has eight active cases of the coronavirus among student-athletes. (That is in all sports, not just football.)

In Hawai’i, football practice was cut short on Wednesday after four players tested positive for the coronavirus.

And there there is San Jose State, which has to pack up and move more than 300 miles north to Humboldt State to hold practices. The Spartans are unable to practice at their own facility because of current guidelines in place in Santa Clara County.

