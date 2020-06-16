Ex-Fresno State coach Darryl Rogers once again on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

It’s that time of year again. The ballot is out for the College Football Hall of Fame, set to welcome a new class in 2021. From the Football Bowl Subdivision, 78 players and seven coaches are being considered.

One of the coaches is Darryl Rogers.

Rogers, an ex-Fresno State Bulldog, has been on the ballot many times before. For a coach to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, he has to have been a head coach for at least ten seasons and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Rogers is most well-known for his time at Michigan State, where he was the national coach of the year in 1978. He was at Fresno State from 1966-1972, winning 43 games with the Bulldogs and leading them to two bowl games.

Rogers passed away almost two years ago, in July of 2018.

