Ex-Clovis West standout Tess Amundsen scores 31 pts, leads CSUN to win over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team has been off since last Wednesday, when the Bulldogs beat Stanislaus State. That was the night in which they recognized Hanna Cavinder for reaching 1,000 points in her career.

Cavinder scored 14 points on Tuesday, but that was less than half the point total of Tess Amundsen.

Amundsen, a junior at CSUN and a former standout at Clovis West High School, scored a game-high 31 points in leading the Matadors to an 81-75 win over the Bulldogs. She was 10-of-17 shooting, 4-of-6 from three-point range.

“I asked last year to play against Fresno because I want to come back and play in front of my family and stuff,” said Amundsen. “So just being able to have the opportunity was awesome.”

“She hit some big shots. She was great from the three. I thought she just kind of always answered the bell,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White, who offered Amundsen a scholarship coming out of high school. (Amundsen instead chose to sign with Boise State.)

Haley Cavinder scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs. She added 14 points for a double-double, her third double-double this season. Fresno State (2-2) will now head to San Diego for a tournament beginning on Friday.