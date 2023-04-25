(KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno State football player has announced that he is running for office.

David Tangipa, who played tight end at Fresno State from 2015-2018, posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning that he is “…proud to announce (he) will be running for California Assembly District 8.

“I am a lifelong resident of the Valley and grew up in the Foothills,” wrote Tangipa on the social media platform. “We need a new perspective in Sacramento and I plan on being that watchdog for the people.”

David Tangipa is currently a field representative for Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.