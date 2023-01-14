For the third straight season former Fresno State wide receiver Davante Adams has earned NFL First-Team honors. The ex-Bulldog set a new single-season record within the Raiders franchise in receiving yards during his first year with the team.

Adams finished third in the league in receiving yards with 1,516, becoming only the sixth player in NFL history to record two straight seasons of 1,500-plus receiving yards.

Despite finishing the year 6-11, the Raiders had three players named to the 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team. Running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson.