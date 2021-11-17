Ex-Bulldog Damon Jenkins named head football coach at Kerman High School

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 2018 was the last year in which the Kerman High School football team had a winning record (7-5). This season, the Lions were just 2-9.

They are hoping Damon Jenkins can change that.

Jenkins, a former Fresno State defensive back, has been named the new head football coach at Kerman. Jenkins played for the Bulldogs from 2005-2007. In 2006, his junior season, he led the team in interceptions with three. He returned one of those interceptions for a 56-yard touchdown at No. 14 Boise State.

Jenkins is from Concord and he graduated from De La Salle High School. He played for that powerhouse school during its 151-game winning streak.