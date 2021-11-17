Ex-Bulldog Damon Jenkins named head football coach at Kerman High School

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 2018 was the last year in which the Kerman High School football team had a winning record (7-5). This season, the Lions were just 2-9.

They are hoping Damon Jenkins can change that.

Jenkins, a former Fresno State defensive back, has been named the new head football coach at Kerman. Jenkins played for the Bulldogs from 2005-2007. In 2006, his junior season, he led the team in interceptions with three. He returned one of those interceptions for a 56-yard touchdown at No. 14 Boise State.

Jenkins is from Concord and he graduated from De La Salle High School. He played for that powerhouse school during its 151-game winning streak.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com