Ex-Boise State linebacker Tyson Maeva commits to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tyson Maeva has committed to Fresno State.

Maeva, a linebacker from San Diego, announced his decision on Twitter on Monday afternoon with the words, “Ready to go!!”

Fresno State offered Tyson Maeva a scholarship while he was still in high school. Maeva, however, chose to attend Boise State and he played three years for the Broncos before transferring to Florida International.

Maeva entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Is it safe to assume that Fresno State’s recruitment of Maeva affected Justin Rice’s decision to commit to Utah State instead of returning to the Bulldogs?

“When I decided to play a 6th year to have a more “normal” senior season, I entered the transfer portal again since the NCAA has ruled that this year will not count and basically authorized ‘no waiver’ transfers,” said Rice in a message to Sports Central’s Scott Bemis. “I heard from a lot of schools, but wanted to be closer to home so my parents could see/attend more games. I did not hear anything from Coach DeBoer/Inge or Fresno St. when I entered the transfer portal this last time. I assumed they were just not interested anymore. Having played for Coach Anderson at Ark St. and talking to Coach Banda (Utah St.’s new DC from U of Miami), I just felt comfortable choosing Utah St. I know Fresno St. recently offered the transfer LB from Boise and FIU, so I guess they felt that he would be a better fit.

“No hard feelings though…still a ‘Dog at heart. Just not when we play each other!