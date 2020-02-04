Eleven wins in a row?

The “comeback kids” were at it again over the weekend.

The Fresno State women’s basketball team won at New Mexico on Saturday, 84-78. The Bulldogs once again erased a fourth quarter deficit to win their tenth game in a row.

On Wednesday, Fresno State (18-4, 11-0 MW) visits Colorado State. Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs played the Rams at the Save Mart Center and won on an Aly Gamez buzzer-beater.

That was win No. 7 on their current ten-game winning streak.

“If we were never down, and never had to come back, I think it would be a little bit different,” says Fresno State head coach Jaime White. “But the fact that we have had some really good games and had to come back makes me realize that we still have some room to grow. So we’re working on that. We’re working on not getting that behind.”