(KSEE/KGPE) – Less than one week after the NFL Draft, the CFL Draft took place. And the No. 1 overall pick in that draft was Dontae Bull.

“It feels good, I’m just really excited for the opportunity,” said Bull, an offensive lineman who spent the past six years at Fresno State.

Dontae Bull is from Canada, and he was drafted by the Ottawa Redblacks.

Bull played in 41 games at Fresno State, starting 33 of them. He is a two-time Mountain West champion, in 2018 and in 2022.

“Just being a small-town kid out of Victoria, I think it’s a great opportunity to shine some light on the athleticism that comes out of Victoria as a whole,” he told TSN on Tuesday night.