FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team won the Mountain West championship over the weekend and is currently on an eight-game winning streak. Before that streak began, the Bulldogs were 1-4.

Two weeks ago, the Bulldog men’s basketball team was 1-4.

(Then went to 1-5, before starting a winning streak of its own.)

Fresno State won its second game in a row on Wednesday, beating CSUN at the Save Mart Center, 65-56. Donavan Yap led the way for the Bulldogs (3-5), scoring 14 of his career-high 17 points in the second half.

“My teammates believe in me and that uplifts me sometimes,” said Yap, a junior guard from Las Vegas. “Keep at it and, eventually, I believe that hard work pays off. I feel like that’s what showcased tonight.”

Jemarl Baker and Isaiah Hill also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs on Wednesday night. Baker scored 16, while Hill added ten.

Fresno State trailed by one point at halftime, 30-29, but the defense held the Matadors to just 26 points in the second half.

“That second half defense needs to stay because that’s winning time,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “Two games in a row now we’ve played great defense in the second half.

“We’re not giving them energy down on this end, and I was proud of that.”