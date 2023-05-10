The 1951 Fresno State baseball team is one of the best teams in program history, winning 90% of its games. The Bulldogs went 36-4 that season, and they can credit quite a few of those wins to pitcher Don Barnett.

Barnett, a former standout at Washington Union High School before joining Fresno State, was 11-0 in 1951 with 140 strikeouts. He was an all-American that season, the first all-American in Fresno State baseball history.

The previous year, Don Barnett was 10-1 on the mound for the Bulldogs. That was in 1950, his junior season, a year in which he was named first team all-CCAA (California Collegiate Athletic Association).

Don Barnett was raised in Fresno, though he was born in Louisa, Kentucky. He loved baseball, of course, but he also loved fishing and hunting. He once had a conversation with Ted Williams about all three of those topics!

A 1968 inductee into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame as an individual, Don Barnett was inducted again in 2003 along with the 1951 Fresno State baseball team. He passed away on May 4th, 2023 at the age of 92.