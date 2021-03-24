Dolcini on four straight weekly honors from the MW: “they’ll mean a little more with a ring on our finger”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hailey Dolcini is in what most people would call, ‘the zone.’ On Tuesday, the Fresno State senior pitcher was named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week for the fourth week in a row.

“Honestly, the goal is just each weekend to walk away with three wins,” said Dolcini on Wednesday. “And then whatever accolades come after that are just a little extra. But I think, just main priority is three wins every weekend because, I mean, honestly the awards are nice and all. But they’ll mean a little more with a ring on our finger.”

Dolcini was 2-0 for the Bulldogs last weekend against San Jose State with a no-hitter.

Only one other pitcher in Mountain West softball history has been named Pitcher of the Week in four straight weeks: Jill Compton, in 2015 while pitching for Fresno State.

“She, right now, is pretty perfect,” said head coach Linda Garza of Dolcini. “And she doesn’t need to be, she knows that. However, she definitely has a goal and an expectation for our program, as we all do. Things, I think, are gonna take care of themselves for her.

“And we’re just gonna cross our fingers that she gets to continue making history for Fresno State.”