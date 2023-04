Fresno State baseball handled nationally ranked UCSB 9-3 on Friday to take game one of the series. Ixan Henderson started on the mound for the ‘Dogs pitching seven innings and collecting eight strikeouts.

A massive eighth inning fueled by a Ben Newton grand slam powered the Bulldogs past the Gauchos. The ‘Dogs look to take game two on Saturday. First pitch at Bob Bennett Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.