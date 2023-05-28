No. 4 Fresno State fell 11-8 to the No. 1 seed San Jose State on day 3 of the Mountain West baseball Championship. With Saturday’s loss, the Bulldogs’ season has come to a close.
The Diamond ‘Dogs finished the year with a 30-27 overall record.
