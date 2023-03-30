Fresno State baseball returns to action on Friday night opening up a three-game series with UCSB. The Bulldogs lead the Mountain West in wins with a 7-4 record in conference play.

The ‘Dogs have relied on their defense and pitching through the first half of the season. “The offense is coming along.. especially as the weather changes to better conditions. The defense and pitching is what’s carrying us” said interim head coach Ryan Overland.

Starting pitcher Ixan Henderson emphasized how impactful the guys on the mound have been so far this season. “We have three guys that can start Friday games in this conference. Three good frontline starters, which means that’s three days in a row we’re coming at teams with good pitching. Not a lot of teams in this conference have that” said Henderson.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Bob Bennett Stadium on Friday night.