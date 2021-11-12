Devon Rivers continues family tradition, commits to Fresno State

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KSEE) – The tradition continues. There will soon be another Rivers at Fresno State, as Devon Rivers committed to the Bulldogs on Friday morning.

“Excited to say I’m committed to Fresno State!” he wrote in a tweet.

Rivers is the younger brother of Ronnie Rivers, who will play in his final regular season game at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday when Fresno State (7-3, 4-2 MW) hosts New Mexico (3-6, 1-4 MW) at 4pm.

“He’s his own man, he’s gonna do what he wants to do, what he feels is the best decision for him,” smiled Ronnie Rivers when asked earlier this week about his brother possibly committing to Fresno State. “But we’ll definitely try to persuade him to come this way.”

Mission accomplished.

Devon Rivers is in the class of 2023, so he still has another year in high school. He currently plays at Heritage High School in Brentwood, and he rushed for 1,175 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

Rivers, who is listed at 5’7″ and 170 lbs, will be the fourth member of his family to be a student-athlete at Fresno State. He joins his dad (Ron – football), his sister (Malia – softball) and his brother (Ronnie – football).