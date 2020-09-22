Derek Carr throws 3 TDs, leads Raiders to victory in first-ever game at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – It sounds strange to say “Las Vegas Raiders.”
But, at the same time, it sounds just right.
The Raiders’ new city is Las Vegas, and their new home is Allegiant Stadium: a $2 billion facility located just off the Las Vegas Strip. On Monday, it hosted its first game.
And the Raiders made it memorable, thanks to Derek Carr.
Carr, the team’s seventh-year quarterback out of Fresno State, has the Raiders at 2-0 for the first time since 2017 after he led them to a 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
Carr was 28-of-38 for 282 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the win.
“It’s nice. It’s nice to go out and be 2-0,” he said. “It’s nice to play against the Saints, the world champions, top-whatever defense, top-whatever offense. Their special teams’ unit is one of the best in the league. And get a win. That feels good. That’s a good statement, Monday night, all that. But just like I told the guys after the game when we brought it up, I said, ‘job’s not done.’
Next week, the job is to beat the Patriots.
And Derek Carr will enter that game with 147 career touchdown passes, third-most in Raiders history.
