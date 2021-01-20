Derek Carr rejects suggestion that Instagram post has political implications

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – A photo circulating on Instagram on Wednesday depicts Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in a weight vest with an American flag patch and the caption, “It’s that time again…”
Carr is the one who posted the photo.
Wednesday was also Inauguration Day, with Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Many social media users pointed out that it is an odd day for Carr to post that photo.
“What’s your point and what are you trying to imply?” was Carr’s reply to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. “It’s a workout weight vest because it’s the real start of my offseason training. I said, ‘it’s that time again’ while standing in the weight room in my house.
“So if you are telling people I’m already back to work, thank you.”
In separate tweet, Carr said, “It’s ridiculous. Where a camo weight vest with a flag on it means something negative? I support EVERY president. I pray for EVERY president. I do my best to serve this country and whoever is leading it. Then dudes try and pull apart for a “like.”